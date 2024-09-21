Hughes, special teams help Tulane hold off Ragin’ Cajuns 41-33

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Makhi Hughes led a solid Tulane ground game with a 166 yards and a touchdown and…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Makhi Hughes led a solid Tulane ground game with a 166 yards and a touchdown and the Green Wave rode a pair of special teams touchdowns to a 41-33 win over Louisiana Lafayette on Saturday.

Jack Tchienchou gave Tulane (2-2) its first lead with a 38-yard pick-6, racing down the right sideline before diving into the end zone with under two minutes left in the first half to go up 17-10. Rayhawn Pleasant took the kickoff to open the second half and went 94 yards for the score.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-1) bounced back on their ensuing drive when Bill Davis burst through the middle for 73 yards to the Tulane 2 and Ben Wooldridge passed to Caden Jensen for the TD two plays later to get within 24-19.

Tulane held on to the lead but the game wasn’t settled until Ethan Head kicked a 38-yard field goal for an 8-point margin with 5:42 remaining and Jean Geiger picked off a pass at the Tulane 21 in the final minute.

Darian Mensah threw for only 83 yards but his 33-yard score to Reggie Brown and Hughes’ 1-yard TD in the third quarter helped keep Tulane ahead when the teams combined for 34 points.

Tulane rushed for 272 yards.

Wooldridge was 19-of-38 passing with two TDs and two interceptions for Louisiana. He also ran for two scores. Bill Davis rushed for 103 yards on nine carries.

