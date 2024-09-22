Florida State defense records seven sacks, Seminoles edge Cal for first win of 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Khi Douglas had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter and Florida State defeated Cal…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Khi Douglas had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter and Florida State defeated Cal 14-9 on Saturday in the Bears’ first Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Patrick Payton had three of Florida State’s seven sacks, the last when Marvin Jones Jr. and Edwin Joseph combined to sack Cal’s Fernando Mendoza on fourth down with 54 seconds left. The Bears had driven to the Florida State 23.

“We had to play with that relentless effort and not just worry about making the plays and stats,” Payton said. “I think the whole d-line and everybody made tremendous plays. Everybody played with that effort.”

The effort had often been lacking, or at least in question, during Florida State’s shaky start. The Seminoles opened in the preseason top 10, but they dropped three straight games.

On Saturday, they didn’t look like a top-10 team or even one worthy of contending for the ACC title. But the Seminoles (1-3, 1-2 ACC) were good enough against the Golden Bears.

“It’s been a tough first three weeks of the season, just disappointing in the beginning,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “Going into this week, you say challenge, you say opportunity. We talked about bouncing back. We’re in control of that.”

Lawrance Toafili had season highs in carries (17) and yards (80) as well as a 2-yard touchdown. The senior was the Seminoles’ most consistent offensive option.

FSU’s DJ Uiagalelei was erratic, completing 16 of 27 passes for 177 yards but it was his touchdown pass to Douglas that gave the Seminoles the lead early in the fourth quarter. Uiagalelei led Florida State to just two touchdowns on 11 drives, hardly quieting the vocal critics.

But the Seminoles could enjoy a win in large part because Cal couldn’t finish drives with touchdowns. Ryan Coe made field-goal attempts from 51, 29 and 25 yards but also missed from 36 and 38 yards.

“We had plenty of opportunities,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “We did not capitalize on it. They did. We have to find ways to score points. Nine’s not enough. I don’t care who you’re playing.”

Mendoza completed 22 of 36 for a season-best 303 yards for Cal (3-1, 0-1). The Miami native also had an interception.

Cal running back Jaydn Ott returned after missing a game due to injury, picking up 73 yards on 13 carries.

Shorthanded Seminoles

Florida State played without starting offensive tackles Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott. Starting tailback Roydell Williams was also out.

The takeaway

California: While the Bears picked up 422 offensive yards, they missed two field-goal attempts of under 40 yards. Pre-snap penalties often hurt Cal drives.

Florida State: The Seminoles were held to just 284 offensive yards, the fourth straight game they couldn’t surpass the 300-yard mark.

Up next

Cal has a bye and plays host to No. 8 Miami on Oct. 5.

Florida State plays at SMU on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.