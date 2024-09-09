Clemson’s Swinney says backup LB McCloud out for the season with knee injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson second-string linebacker Kobe McCloud will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson second-string linebacker Kobe McCloud will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee in the 22nd-ranked Tigers’ win over Appalachian State last weekend, coach Dabo Swinney said Monday.

Swinney said McCloud would need surgery on his right knee. The coach said the procedure has not yet been scheduled.

McCloud is a 5-foot-11, 225-pound third-year sophomore from Tampa, Florida, who is primary backup to starters Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz.

McCloud started two games last season and finished with 17 tackles, including 3.5 behind the line of scrimmage. McCloud also forced a fumble in 2023.

Swinney said freshman Sammy Brown and sophomore Jamal Anderson will be counted on in McCloud’s absence. Brown was a five-star prospect in the Tigers most recent recruiting class who led the team with seven tackles this past game.

Anderson is a 6-2, 215 pound sophomore from Buford, Georgia, who is the son of former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson.

