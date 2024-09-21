Clemson defensive end Peter Woods out for NC State game with leg injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive end Peter Woods will not play for the 21st-ranked Tigers against N.C. State on…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive end Peter Woods will not play for the 21st-ranked Tigers against N.C. State on Saturday because of a leg injury.

The team announced Woods’ status about 90 minutes before kickoff. Woods, 6-foot-3, 315-pounds, got hurt two weeks ago on a chop block below the knee in a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State. Woods came back in briefly after getting checked, then missed the second half.

The Tigers were off last weekend.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has said Woods’ playing status was “day to day.” Swinney said Woods had not missed a practice. But Woods came out to the field for warmups in sneakers and sweatpants while other defensive linemen went through drills.

Woods leads the Tigers with 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

Third-year sophomore Jahiem Lawson is listed as Woods’ backup on the team’s depth chart.

N.C. State will be without starting quarterback Grayson McCall, who was hurt last week in a win over Louisiana Tech. Freshman CJ Bailey will start for the Wolfpack.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.