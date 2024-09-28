Chandler Morris throws 5 TD passes to 5 different receivers as North Texas rolls past Tulsa 52-20

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Morris threw for 439 yards and five touchdown passes to five different receivers as North…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Morris threw for 439 yards and five touchdown passes to five different receivers as North Texas routed Tulsa 52-20 in the American Athletic Conference opener for both schools on Saturday night.

Makenzie McGill II dashed 75 yards one play after Tulsa kicked a 45-yard Seth Morgan field goal to put the Mean Green up 52-6 with 12:35 left.

Morgan opened the scoring with a 22-yard field goal top start the second quarter to give the Golden Hurricane its only lead of the game, 3-0. Morris erased the deficit with a 96-yard touchdown pass to Blair Conwright and his 26-yard strike to Wyatt Young made it 24-3 at the break. Morris threw 27 yards to DT Sheffield, 14 yards to Dalton Carnes and nine yards to Kiefer Sibley for third quarter touchdowns and a 45-3 lead to start the fourth.

Cooper Legas passed 18 yards to Jack Wright for Tulsa’s first touchdown with 7:29 left and Tim Carpenter hit Connor Vaughn from five yards out to set the final score.

Morris completed 22 of 34 pass attempts and did not throw an interception to lead North Texas (4-1). McGill needed just five carries to collect 70 rushing yards, Conwright caught two passes for 115 yards and 12 receivers caught passes.

Kirk Francis was 13 of 29 passing for 101 yards and two interceptions for Tulsa (2-3).

