BYU heads to Wyoming looking for a 3-0 start before Big 12 play

BYU (2-0) at Wyoming (0-2), Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: BYU by 10½. Series…

BYU (2-0) at Wyoming (0-2), Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: BYU by 10½.

Series record: BYU leads 46-30-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU is quite familiar with former conference foe Wyoming. Outside of Utah and Utah State, the Cougars have squared off against the Cowboys more than any other opponent. BYU and Wyoming were both members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Mountain States, Western Athletic and finally the Mountain West before the Cougars became an independent in 2011. They joined the Big 12 last season. The last time BYU played Wyoming was at home in 2022, when the Cougars won 38-24. New Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel is looking for his first win with the Cowboys after losses to Idaho and Arizona State.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff vs. Wyoming’s defensive line. Retzlaff has thrown for 550 yards and four TDs while completing 60.3% of his passes. Cowboys defensive end Sabastian Harsh tied a career high with 2 1/2 tackles for loss last weekend against Idaho.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: Defensive end Tyler Batty has yet to notch a tackle for loss this season, but has seven tackles and a QB hurry. He led the Cougars in tackles-for-loss and QB hurries in 2022 and ’23.

Wyoming: Kick returner Tyler King is averaging 25.3 yards per return this season. That’s the top mark in the Mountain West and 15th in the nation. He also has one catch for 23 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU’s last trip to Laramie was 2009 when the Cougars won 52-0. … The Cougars are looking to head into Big 12 play 3-0 for a second straight season. They beat Sam Houston State, Southern Utah and Arkansas in the nonconference portion of their 2023 schedule. BYU then went 2-7 in the Big 12. … Wyoming kicker John Hoyland’s two field goals last weekend gave him 60 for his career with the Cowboys and moved him against of Cooper Rothe for the school record. Rothe was the kicker for Wyoming before Hoyland. … In 1988, BYU and Wyoming played the first night game at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys won 24-14. … Wyoming tailback Dawaiian McNeely had one carry for 4 yards in his first action since 2022. He missed last season with an injury. … There have been 14 different players who’ve caught passes for BYU this season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.