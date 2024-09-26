Bryson Daily rushes for 3 TDs and Army remains undefeated with 42-14 win over Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Daily rushed for three touchdowns and Army remained undefeated with a 42-14 victory over Temple on…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Daily rushed for three touchdowns and Army remained undefeated with a 42-14 victory over Temple on Thursday night.

Army (4-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) is tied with Missouri for the longest active win streak in the FBS at eight.

The Black Knights scored touchdowns on their first two drives, something they have done in all four of their games.

Noah Short went around left end off the triple option and raced 61 yards for a score. On their second possession, the Black Knights stayed on the ground for 11 straight plays before Bryson found Short for a 27-yard gain to the Temple 8 and Daily scored on the next play.

Army scored on Daily’s’ 9-yard run on the opening possession of the second half. His 36-yard run to the Temple 12 — hurdling a defender along the way — was the key play on the 75-yard drive. Army followed that with Kanye Udoh’s 28-yard score and it was 28-0.

Temple (1-4, 0-2) came to life on Evan Simon’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Dante Wright late in the third quarter and Daniel Evert’s 54-yard catch-and-run score. But Udoh’s 41-yard run led to Daily’s 12-yard touchdown to thwart the Owls’ rally.

Daily rushed for 152 yards on 24 carries and added 54 in the air. Udoh rushed for 128 yards on 14 carries. After Daily took a seat, Dewayne Coleman threw a TD pass to Cam Schurr. The Black Knights had 489 yards offense, 417 on the ground, while holding Temple to minus-5 yards rushing.

Simon was 19 of 30 for 224 yards passing and two touchdowns plus an interception. He was sacked seven times. Wright had 98 yards receiving.

