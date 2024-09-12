Arkansas looks to bounce back against UAB after tough loss to Oklahoma State

UAB (1-1) at Arkansas (1-1), Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Arkansas by 20 1/2. Series…

UAB (1-1) at Arkansas (1-1), Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arkansas by 20 1/2.

Series record: Arkansas leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A dominant performance against UAB would go a long way toward Arkansas salving the wounds of a Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks led by at least two touchdowns for much of the game before hitting a wall in the second half and allowing the 16th-ranked Cowboys to win in double overtime. The matchup with UAB provides the Razorbacks a chance to show they are more like the team that led 21-7 at halftime and less like the team that squandered the advantage.

KEY MATCHUP

Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino vs. expectations. Arkansas ranks second in FBS in total offense with 667.5 yards per game through two weeks. Petrino, the team’s former head coach, saw his offense put up almost 650 yards of total offense at Oklahoma State. Duplicating those numbers would be a lot to ask. But if the Razorbacks can do it — and increase the point total off the high yardage — Arkansas could be a spoiler at worst in the SEC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UAB: Sophomore wide receiver Amare Thomas is the best individual player on the Blazers’ offense. After a freshman season in which his 47 catches, 437 yards and three touchdowns ranked him as a clear No. 2 in the pecking order, a step forward awaits. If he can make plays against an SEC defense, an all-conference type season is likely on the horizon.

Arkansas: UAB coach Trent Dilfer spent 14 seasons as an NFL quarterback, winning a Super Bowl in 2000. He gushed about Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green early in the week after Green registered 149 yards rushing and 645 yards passing in the first two weeks.

FACTS & FIGURES

The only time Arkansas and UAB met on the football field was in 2014. Sam Pittman was an offensive line coach for the Razorbacks under head coach Bret Bielema. … Dilfer, who last played in the NFL in 2007, played against the Petrino-coached Atlanta Falcons team during his only season in the professional ranks. Petrino resigned suddenly to take the head coaching job with the Razorbacks.

