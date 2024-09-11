Arizona State visits Texas State before starting 1st Big 12 schedule

Arizona State (2-0) at Texas State (2-0), Thursday (ESPN) BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona State by 1 1/2. Series record:…

Arizona State (2-0) at Texas State (2-0), Thursday (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona State by 1 1/2.

Series record: first meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Sun Devils play their final non-conference game before starting their first Big 12 schedule, and staying unbeaten sends them into their new league with momentum. For Texas State and coach G.J. Kinne, the matchup is a chance for a major statement win on national television by an often overlooked program from the Sun Belt Conference.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State’s defensive front against mobile and versatile Texas State quarterback Jordan McCloud. The Bobcats’ transfer starter from James Madison passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores in a rout of rival UTSA on Saturday. He was named the Sun Belt offensive player of the week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo was the AP national player of the week after rushing 33 times for 262 yards in last week’s win over Mississippi State.

Texas State: McCloud’s top target last week was small but speedy receiver Chris Dawn Jr., who is just 5-foot-7, 170 pounds and quick in space with the ball. Dawn had touchdown catches of 46 and 21 yards against UTSA.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona State plays consecutive games in the state of Texas. Next up is a trip to Texas Tech on Sept. 21 for the Sun Devils’ Big 12 opener. … Skattebo needs eight yards rushing to reach 3,000 for his career. … Texas State averaged 3.5 sacks in the first two games and held opponents to an average of 66.5 yards rushing.

