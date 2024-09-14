Anthony Chiccitt throws for 307 yards and 5 touchdowns in Robert Morris’ 55-28 win over Mercyhurst

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt threw for 307 yards and five touchdowns, Noah Robinson had 116 yards receiving…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt threw for 307 yards and five touchdowns, Noah Robinson had 116 yards receiving and two scores and Robert Morris beat Mercyhurst 55-28 on Saturday.

Robert Morris scored the opening 21 points of the game and then closed the first half with two scoring drives in the final 3:04 to take a 34-14 lead at the break. One play after Mercyhurst got within 21-12, Chiccitt and Robinson connected on a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown. After the Lakers went three and out, Chiccitt led Robert Morris on a 59-yard drive ending in a 17-yard completion to Trenell Ridgley.

Chiccitt’s fifth touchdown pass went for 2 yards to Ethan Shine for a 41-21 lead late in the third quarter.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. led the ground game for Robert Morris (1-2) with 19 carries for 133 yards for his third 100-yard game of the season. He powered a fourth-quarter drive by running it on six straight plays, including gains of 17 and 20 yards, ending in a 4-yard touchdown for a 48-21 advantage.

Adam Urena was 27 of 41 for 204 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Mercyhurst (1-2), which lost 32-31 to Howard last week on a walk-off field goal.

The game did not count as a conference matchup for Mercyhurst because it’s not playing a full-league schedule in the NEC.

