Andrew Frazier, TJ Magee lead Davidson over Presbyterian 48-37 in delayed conference opener

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Frazier threw a touchdown pass and had two of Davidson’s five touchdown runs, TJ Magee returned an interception 98 yards for a score and the Wildcats defeated Presbyterian 48-37 on Sunday night after the two teams were forced to wait an extra day because of severe weather from Tropical Storm Helene.

The site of the Pioneer Football League opener was also moved from Clinton, S.C., to Davidson College Stadium.

Frazier completed all three of his passes for 50 yards and carried five times for 33 yards, scoring on a 16-yard run to give Davidson (3-1) a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Mason Sheron had a 1-yard touchdown run three minutes into the second quarter and the Wildcats led 14-0. Magee’s interception came on second-and-goal at the 1-yard line for the Blue Hose for a 21-0 advantage. Sheron had another short touchdown run and Frazier fired a 60-yard scoring strike to Aaron Malone for a 35-13 lead at halftime.

Collin Hurst threw touchdown passes covering 23 yards to Dominic Kibby and 15 to Nathan Levicki to pull Presbyterian (2-3) within 35-25. but it would get no closer after Mari Adams followed with a 63-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats.

Frazier completed 8 of 10 passes for 159 yards and rushed eight times for 51. Adams carried 16 times for 128 yards, while Sheron added 93 on 11 carries. The Wildcats rushed for 355 yards.

Hurst finished with 358 yards on 23-for-37 passing. Worth Warner had eight catches for 132 yards. Zach Switzer had two short scoring runs and a touchdown catch. Quante Jennings had a 33-yard touchdown run.

