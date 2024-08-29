West Virginia gets the week’s marquee matchup as the Big 12 season begins with 16 teams

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference: Game of the week No. 8 Penn State at West…

Things to watch this week in the Big 12 Conference:

Game of the week

No. 8 Penn State at West Virginia, Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

The Mountaineers, coming off a surprising 9-4 record last year after being picked to finish last in the Big 12, are the league’s only team opening against a ranked Power Four team. West Virginia has lost its past three openers, including 38-15 at Penn State last year in the first meeting since 1992 between the schools that are only about 180 miles apart. The Nittany Lions have won 35 of the last 38 meetings since the mid-1950s.

West Virginia returns its top three rushers with running backs sophomore Jaheim White (842 yards and four TDs) and junior CJ Donaldson (798 yards and 11 TDs), and dual-threat senior quarterback Garrett Greene (772 yards rushing and 13 TDs). The Mountaineers’ 229 yards rushing per game were the most for a major conference team. Penn State was the nation’s top rushing defense allowing only 75.5 yards per game.

The undercard

TCU is the only other Big 12 team opening against a major conference opponent, Friday at Stanford, in the Cardinal’s first game as an ACC member after the dismemberment of the Pac-12. TCU went 5-7 last year. Josh Hoover is the TCU starting quarterback after averaging 339 yards passing the final six games as a redshirt freshman last year.

Colorado won at TCU last year in coach Deion Sanders’ first game with the Buffaloes while still in the Pac-12, but are now back in the Big 12 after 13 seasons away. They open Thursday night at home against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. The Buffs ended last season with a six-game losing streak, and eight losses in nine games after a 3-0 start.

Impact players

Nick Martin and Collin Oliver are returning starting linebackers for No. 17 Oklahoma State. Martin’s 140 tackles last season in his first as a starter were the most by a Cowboys player since 1984, and the most by a Big 12 player since 2018. Oliver, a defensive end his first two seasons in Stillwater, had 45 tackles, 15 1/2 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles last season. The Cowboys host FCS national champion South Dakota State on Saturday.

Inside the numbers

No. 21 Arizona, one of the Big 12’s four newcomers, carries a seven-game winning streak into this season. West Virginia (three games) and No. 22 Kansas (two games) are the only other Big 12 teams that finished last season with consecutive wins. … Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II, the nation’s leading rusher last season, is one of eight returning Big 12 running backs that rushed for at least 1,000 yards last season, the most for any conference. … Eleven of the 16 openers in the Big 12 are against FCS teams.

From Year 1 to 2 decades

Two Big 12 teams have new coaches: Willie Fritz at Houston and Arizona’s Brent Brennan. There are also two coaches going into their 20th seasons, Kyle Whittingham for 12th-ranked and league newcomer Utah, and Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State. The only longer-tenured FBS coach is Kirk Ferentz, going into his 25th season at Iowa.

