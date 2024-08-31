Virginia-Richmond football game enters a lightning delay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Saturday night’s college football game between the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia was…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Saturday night’s college football game between the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia was delayed with 4:48 remaining in the second quarter due to severe thunderstorms and lightning in the area.

At the time of the delay, Virginia led the game 20-7, having scored on all four of its drives.

The Cavaliers’ longest touchdown was a 57-yard reception by Jack Griese, the grandson of Hall of Famer Bob Griese. Virginia sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea showed poise after winning an offseason competition for the starting job. He had 207 yards and 2 touchdowns at the time of the delay.

Richmond, an FCS team, had kept its quarterback plans secret until sophomore Kyle Wickersham lined up under center for the team’s opening series. Wickersham scored the team’s lone touchdown, on a 5-yard quarterback draw. The Spiders have made consecutive playoff appearances but looked outmatched at the line of scrimmage against Virginia.

About 10 minutes before the game was delayed, fans were advised to begin leaving the stadium, and were told they could re-enter after the thunderstorms passed.

When play resumes, Virginia will be receiving the kickoff after Richmond’s touchdown.

