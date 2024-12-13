Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos officially transfers to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has its quarterback for next season, and the Seminoles are counting on this college…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has its quarterback for next season, and the Seminoles are counting on this college journeyman working out better than their previous one.

Former Boston College standout Thomas Castellanos officially signed with FSU on Friday.

The 5-foot-9 Georgia native started 20 games for the Eagles over the last two seasons, throwing for 3,614 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,307 yards and 15 scores.

But he was injured and then benched in a game in early November. Five days later, he announced plans to enter the transfer portal and was not with the team for its final three regular-season games. The Eagles went 2-1 without him.

Castellanos replaces DJ Uiagalelei, another two-time transfer who played just five games in 2024 before missing most of the season with a hand injury. The Seminoles (2-10) also started Brock Glenn and freshman Luke Kromenhoek, a former top recruit who reportedly is entering the transfer portal. None of those QBs proved effective as FSU ranked 132nd in total offense out of 134 teams.

“Thomas Castellanos is one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football,” Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said. “He will be a great addition with his ability on the field, and he will be a tremendous complement to our roster as we bring this program back to the Florida State standard.”

Castellanos spent his freshman season at UCF, where current FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was the head coach. That relationship surely helped get Castellanos to Tallahassee.

