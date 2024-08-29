Syracuse looking for fast start under new coach Fran Brown in opener against Ohio

Ohio at Syracuse, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Syracuse by 17 1/2. Series record: Syracuse…

Ohio at Syracuse, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Syracuse by 17 1/2.

Series record: Syracuse leads 3-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s the dawning of the Fran Brown era at Syracuse, and the Orange have a four-game homestand to help jumpstart the 2024 season for the first-year head coach. Anything less than 3-1 start and a dominant showing against Ohio will be disappointing. A Week 2 matchup against ACC foe Georgia Tech, which upset Florida State last weekend, will be one to watch. The Bobcats had their second-straight 10-win season in 2023 but fourth-year coach Tim Albin has a daunting task ahead of him this season. The Bobcats only return six starters.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio running game vs. Orange defense. The Bobcats want to eat up the clock and keep Syracuse’s potentially high-powered offense off the field. That will be easier said than done. Three-year starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke and leading rusher Sieh Bangura transferred and the Bobcats had to replace their seven leading receivers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio: Dual-threat quarterback Parker Navarro has had only limited playing time. Now in his third year after transferring from UCF, he appeared in six games last season. Navarro completed 18 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 178 yards on 25 attempts.

Syracuse: All eyes will be on Kyle McCord, a former five-star recruit who threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions for Ohio State in 2023. The Orange’s rebuilt offensive line, which averages 6-foot-5, 313 pounds, must protect McCord, who is more of a pocket passer than Syracuse fans might be used to. All-ACC preseason tight end Oronde Gadsden II who returns after a season-ending Lisfranc injury.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Orange defeated the Bobcats 29-9 three years ago in their most recent meeting. … Returning Bobcat wide receivers had just three touchdown receptions in 2023. … Ohio had the nation’s fourth-ranked total defense and top-15 pass defense in 2023. … The Bobcats recorded 36 sacks. …The 2023 Orange generated 400 yards or more six times and went 6-0 in those games. … Ony nine teams had more penalties than the Orange in 2023. … Syracuse was just 10-of-16 on field goal attempts. … Following its Sept. 28 home game against Holy Cross, Syracuse doesn’t return to home until Nov. 2 against Virginia Tech.

