Schiano and Rutgers looking to build off their first winning season since 2014

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers is coming off its first winning season in football since 2014 and coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights are looking for more this season.

A nationally ranked defense is returning most of its starters. There is a new transfer quarterback taking over an improved offense that features the league’s leading rusher last season. Special teams are solid. Most of all, there is a lot of hope around the state university of New Jersey about the team’s ability to step up in an expanded league that spans from coast to coast for the first time.

Schiano is entering the fifth season of his second stint at Rutgers, the birthplace of college football. His first lasted from 2001-11 and ended with run of six bowl bids in his final seven seasons. He left for an NFL head coaching job that lasted two years.

He did not become a head coach again until Rutgers asked him to once again rebuild a program on hard times. He posted records of 3-6, 5-8 and 4-8 before finishing 7-6 with a win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl last season.

The roster has depth entering Year 5. The talent level includes future NFL prospects and expectations are higher. Schiano doesn’t mind.

“I didn’t come out of retirement to go to a bowl game,” he said. “I came out of retirement to win a championship at Rutgers. Hopefully we’ll do that.”

Rushing leader

Senior Kyle Monangai returns after leading the conference with 1,262 yards on 242 carries, including 903 in league games. He scored eight touchdowns and averaged 97.1 yards. The Scarlet Knights also have depth with Samuel Brown and Ja’shon Benjamin back for another season.

Stacked defense

Rutgers finished in the top 20 nationally in overall defense last season, and eight of the 11 regulars are set to return.

Linebacker Mohamed Toure, their leader in sacks last season with 9 1/2, tore an ACL this week for the second time in three years and will miss this season.

The top returnees are end Aaron Lewis and cornerback Robert Longerbeam. Linebacker Tyreem Powell was hurt in offseason training and is making progress in his recovery, Schiano said.

Quarterback change

Minnesota tranfer Athan Kaliakmanis beat out returning starter Gavin Wimsatt in the spring, prompting Wimsatt to leave for Kentucky.

Kaliakmanis started 17 games for the Gophers and he has thrown 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He is more of a passer than Wimsatt and the staff is looking for more big plays.

Receivers room

It’s been a while since Rutgers had a big-play receiver. They may have found one at nearby Monmouth University in transfer Dymeer Miller. Last season with the Hawks, he had 90 catches for an FCS-high 1,293 yards. His highlight was 11 catches for 333 yards and 2 TDs against New Hampshire in November.

The schedule

With the expansion of the Big Ten this season, Rutgers may have caught a break. No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Oregon, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 25 Iowa are not on the schedule. The conference schedule includes Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska, UCLA, No. 23 Southern California on the road, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State.

The opener is at home Aug. 29 against Howard and the brief non-conference schedule closes with a challenging visit to Virginia Tech on Sept. 21.

