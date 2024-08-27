Ole Miss, Dart have bevy of receiving targets led by Harris, transfer Wells

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart has dangerous targets all across the board, when they’re healthy. He can fling it deep to…

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart has dangerous targets all across the board, when they’re healthy.

He can fling it deep to Tre Harris or Antwane Jr. “Juice” Wells, or find tight end Caden Prieskorn or Jordan Watkins. The list goes on.

The sixth-ranked Rebels enter the season without star tailback Quinshon Judkins, but with arguably the deepest and best collection of pass catchers in the Southeastern Conference.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Dart said.

The question entering their opener Saturday against Furman is whether the full arsenal will be ready to go. Watkins and Wells have been nursing injuries, and coach Lane Kiffin said he doesn’t know for sure if they’ll be able to play in the game.

Harris leads the way after opting to return instead of entering the NFL draft, something he and other returnees are hoping will lead to improved stock and the College Football Playoffs.

Before making that call, Harris said the group talked about believing if they all came back “this is going to be a really, really good year for us.”

It sure is shaping up that way. Pro Football Focus rates the Rebels as having the second-best group of receivers in the country, behind only Oregon.

Plus, they have Dart throwing them the ball, a third-year starter who directed the league’s No. 3 passing offense last season. It helps ease some of the sting of Judkins’ transfer to Ohio State.

“We’ve got so many good players you don’t know who to get the ball to,” Prieskorn said.

The star returns

Harris, who’s rated as a potential early-round draft pick, caught 54 passes for 985 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He averaged 18.2 yards per catch and was one of five FBS receivers since 2021 to post both a 200-yard receiving game and catch four touchdown passes in a game during the same season.

Harris said the receivers aren’t worried about what NFL teams think if individual stats are diluted with so many threats.

“If you’re winning, if you’re winning a lot, you’re winning bigtime games, those scouts see that,” he said.

Adding Juice to the offense

Wells only played in three games for South Carolina last season because of a foot injury, but there’s no arguing with his production before that. An FCS All-American at James Madison, Wells had 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns with South Carolina in 2022.

“He brings an explosive, explosive receiver,” Harris said. “He’s a super aggressive receiver, super aggressive pass catcher as well. The guy’s going to go up and get the ball from people. A guy that’s going to make something happen in open space.”

Don’t forget Jordan Watkins

Watkins was the team’s No. 3 receiver behind Harris and Dayton Wade, who signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He caught 53 passes for 741 yards and three scores.

Watkins also returned punts, including a 70-yard touchdown against Mercer.

Prieskorn finished strong

The Memphis transfer dealt with some injury issues early last season and the October death of his father Gerald “Jerry” Prieskorn. He finished with 30 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns. Prieskorn had an Ole Miss bowl record 10 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State to earn Peach Bowl offensive MVP honors.

“It was definitely a big confidence booster,” Prieskorn said.

The rest of them

Wells wasn’t the only transfer. Kiffin also brought in Izaiah Haltrup, who played four seasons at Southern Illinois, and Micah Davis (Utah State).

Cayden Lee and Ayden Williams are sophomores who played limited roles last season.

Davis decided to transfer after Utah State fired coach Blake Anderson, so he was a late arrival. Also an experienced return man, Davis embraced the chance to join a crowded field of receivers.

“I wanted to come compete against the best and play with the best,” Davis said. “When I looked at the receiving room, I felt like that’s exactly what they had, the best receiving room in the country.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.