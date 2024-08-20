No. 16 Oklahoma looking forward to first season in Southeastern Conference

So much has changed for Oklahoma this season. The Sooners finally are joining the Southeastern Conference after years of dominating…

The Sooners finally are joining the Southeastern Conference after years of dominating the Big 12. They have a new defensive coordinator in Zac Alley and new co-offensive coordinators in Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley. And they finally are making the full leap into the Jackson Arnold era at quarterback.

All those factors are critical as No. 16 Oklahoma adjusts to the SEC. It’s expected to be a tough road — the media picked the Sooners to finish eighth out of 16 schools, a big change from years of being picked at or near the top in the Big 12.

“We’re excited for the challenge,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “As competitors, as a football program, Oklahoma isn’t intimidated as a football program. We’re running towards the SEC. I think that goes without saying. We’ve looked forward for the last several years for this partnership, to be a part of an amazing conference, the best conference in college football.”

Arnold was one of the nation’s top prospects coming out of high school, having been named 2022-23 National Gatorade Player of the Year. He ascended to the starting position at the end of last season after Dillon Gabriel chose to transfer to Oregon.

Arnold passed for 361 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona. He said he’s learned a lot since then.

“There was a lot of maturing and a lot of growing up that I had to do,” he said. “Stepping into that QB1 role, I had to be a real leader for us, for our team, and just stepping into that role, I know I need to mature as a person. As a player too. And the person that I am now and the player that I am now has improved drastically from where I was in that bowl game.”

Defensive stars

Linebacker Danny Stutsman and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. were selected to the All-SEC preseason first-team. Stutsman could be one of the nation’s best linebackers this season. The preseason first-team All-SEC pick led the Sooners last season with 104 tackles and 16 tackles for loss.

Bowman ranked second nationally last season with six interceptions and led the nation with three interception returns for touchdowns. They anchor a defense that returns seven starters.

Receiver room

Talented receiver Jayden Gibson is out for the season with a knee injury, but Oklahoma has depth at that position.

The top returnee is Nic Anderson, who caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Deion Burks, a transfer from Purdue, is a preseason third-team All-SEC selection. He had five catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the spring game. Jalil Farooq is back after catching 45 passes last season. And Andrel Anthony is working his way back after missing much of last season with a knee injury.

Warm seat?

Venables finished 6-7 in his first season at Oklahoma, then improved to 10-3 last season. But the Sooners haven’t reached one of the top tier bowls on his watch, and with the team entering the SEC and the playoff being expanded, restless fans will want to see some results.

Sooners vs. SEC

The Sooners have had success against the SEC over the past decade or so. They beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl after the 2013 season, beat Auburn in the Sugar Bowl after the 2017 season in then-coach Bob Stoops’ final game and blew out Florida in the Cotton Bowl in 2020.

Oklahoma had regular-season wins over Tennessee in 2014 and 2015 and took Georgia to overtime in the College Football Playoff after the 2017 season. The Sooners also had College Football Playoff losses to Alabama in 2018 and LSU in 2019.

The schedule

Oklahoma has a rugged schedule. The Sooners open at home Aug. 30 against Temple. The Sooners play Texas in the annual Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 12. The Sooners host Alabama on Nov. 23 in a game that could have playoff implications and close the regular season at LSU on Nov. 30.

