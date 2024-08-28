No. 11 Missouri to open season against Murray State after breakthrough 11-win campaign in 2023

Murray State at No. 11 Missouri, Thursday, 8 p.m. ET (SEC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. Series record:…

Murray State at No. 11 Missouri, Thursday, 8 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series record: Missouri leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

No. 11 Missouri is trying to build off an 11-win season that ended with a win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers return most of their key players, including quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III, who make up one of the best pass-catch tandems in college football. Murray State won two games last season, and the Racers were beaten 56-0 by Louisville in their best chance to make an impression against a Bowl Subdivision school. Jody Wright is in his first season as their coach after spending the past two years coach tight ends at South Carolina.

KEY MATCHUP

Brady Cook and Luther Burden III against the Murray State pass defense. Cook had one of the most quietly impressive seasons among SEC quarterbacks last season, throwing for 3,317 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. Burden is a Heisman Trophy contender and likely first-round NFL draft pick who had 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine scores.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Murray State: DB Kanyon Walker was the lone Racer to land on one of the preseason all-Missouri Valley teams. He transferred last season from Tulane and wound up finishing fourth on the team with 54 tackles.

Missouri: RBs Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll will team up to replace Cody Schrader, who ran for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Noel transferred in from Appalachian State and Carroll arrived from Georgia State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Murray State coach Jody Wright has plenty of SEC experience, serving on the coaching staffs of four national championship teams. His stops have included Alabama (2010-12 and 2015-17), Mississippi State and the past two years at South Carolina. … The Tigers are ranked their highest in the AP Top 25 preseason poll since 2008. … Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is 20-7 at home, the best mark of any Tigers coach with at least four seasons at the school. … The Tigers return eight starters on offense, including their top five receivers. They combined for 3,138 yards last season. … Missouri has 32 players on its roster who have started at least one game at the Football Bowl Subdivision. … The Tigers have won 16 straight non-conference games at Memorial Stadium.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.