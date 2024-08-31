McCown accounts for 4 TDs, leads UTSA over Kennesaw State 28-16 in Owls’ first game as FBS member

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, and UTSA beat Kennesaw State 28-16…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, and UTSA beat Kennesaw State 28-16 on Saturday in the Owls’ inaugural game as a Football Bowl Subdivision member.

Davis Bryson hit Carson Kent with a 25-yard touchdown pass to pull Kennesaw State to 21-16 with 9:23 to play. But Bryson fumbled the ball on the Owls’ next possession and nine plays later McCown connected with Oscar Cardenas on a 3-yard TD toss with 3:52 remaining.

In the first half, McCown threw two short-yardage touchdown passes to Devin McCuin sandwiched between a 5-yard TD run. McCown finished 28-of-38 passing for 340 yards. McCuin had 11 catches for 79 yards.

Kennesaw State’s Austin Welch made field goals from 48, 34, and 31 yards. Bryson threw for 192 yards that included a 51-yard completion to running back Qua Ashley.

The Owls will compete in Conference USA after spending last season in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The program started in 2015 and won three Big South Conference titles before joining the Atlantic Sun.

It was the first meeting and the season opener between the teams.

