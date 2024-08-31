Lewis and Garwo have 2 TDs apiece; Nevada stops late 2-point attempt to hold off Troy 28-26

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Brendon Lewis and Patrick Garwo III accounted for two touchdowns apiece and Nevada held off Troy…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Brendon Lewis and Patrick Garwo III accounted for two touchdowns apiece and Nevada held off Troy 28-26 on Saturday night.

Troy’s Goose Crowder threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross with 21 seconds left to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive, but Crowder was stuffed on his two-point conversion run attempt.

Lewis was 17-of-20 passing for 158 yards with two touchdown passes. Garwo finished with 58 yards rushing and a pair of scores. Savion Red added 135 yards rushing on 11 carries for Nevada (1-1), which lost to SMU 29-24 in its season opener.

Red broke loose on a 69-yard run to the Troy 6-yard line before Garwo bullied into the endzone on a 1-yard run two plays later, tying the game 14-all early in the third quarter. Garwo made it 21-17 on a 22-yard touchdown run with 3:20 remaining in the third.

Lewis tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Marcus Bellon that stretched the Wolf Pack’s lead to 28-17 early in the fourth quarter. Scott Taylor Renfroe’s second field goal of the second half pulled Troy to 28-20 with 6:12 left.

Crowder completed 20 of 30 passes for 201 yards. Damien Taylor ran for 103 yards on 11 carries that included a 25-yard touchdown run for the Trojans in their season opener.

