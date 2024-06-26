Memphis hires Virginia sports administrator Ed Scott as its athletic director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has hired Virginia sports administrator Ed Scott as its athletic director and senior vice president.…

The school announced the move Wednesday. Scott worked at Virginia since January 2022. He oversaw men’s basketball, baseball, swimming and diving and track and field among his other duties. Scott also assisted in football oversight as a special adviser to head football coach Tony Elliott.

Before Virginia, Scott was athletic director at Morgan State from October 2016 until leaving for the Cavaliers’ athletic department.

Memphis president Bill Hardgrave said the school was seeking a forward-thinking, transformative leader and found it in Scott. “We are fortunate to have him join the Tiger family,” Hardgrave said.

Scott thanked Hardgrave and the university administration for his selection. He said Memphis has coaches, athletes and staffers and supporters poised for success. “The opportunity is here to accomplish great things,” Scott said.

Scott replaces Laird Veatch, who became Missouri AD in May.

