Arkansas will have Thursday night opener when it faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 29

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas will open its 2024 season on a Thursday night when it faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.

School officials announced on Friday the new date for this game, which will air on ESPNU. Arkansas initially had planned to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.

This is the first time Arkansas has opened its season on a Thursday night since 2017, when the Razorbacks defeated Florida A&M 49-7.

Arkansas and Arkansas-Pine Bluff have faced each other once before. Arkansas won 45-3 in 2021 in Little Rock.

