Purdue moves football season opener against Indiana State up one week to Aug. 31

The Associated Press

January 22, 2024, 1:48 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Purdue Boilermakers will play their season opener against Indiana State on Aug. 31, the school announced Monday.

The second meeting in three years between the Boilermakers and Sycamores originally was scheduled for Sept. 7. Indiana State plays in the Championship Subdivision.

Purdue officials said the change was made to avoid starting coach Ryan Walters’ second season with a bye week. The Boilermakers now will have a bye on Sept. 7 before facing in-state rival Notre Dame on Sept. 14. Purdue closes its nonconference schedule on Sept. 21 at Oregon State.

It opens conference play by hosting Nebraska on Sept. 28 in the first season of the 18-team Big Ten.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

