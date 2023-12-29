Steve Angeli throws for 3 TDs, No. 15 Notre Dame beats No. 21 Oregon State 40-8 in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Steve Angeli passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, guiding No. 15 Notre Dame to…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Steve Angeli passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, guiding No. 15 Notre Dame to a 40-8 victory over No. 21 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Friday.

Angeli went 15 for 19 and tossed TD passes of 8 yards to Jayden Thomas, 13 yards to Jordan Faison and 13 yards to Jeremiyah Love. The sophomore was making his first start for the Irish (10-3) in place of Sam Hartman, one of many players who opted out of the game.

“This is a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Angeli said, “but it’s really not about me. It’s about these guys around me. All those guys that have been in that room that have nurtured me, especially Sam Hartman. He’s done a great job of teaching me the ways and allowing me to come out here and have this opportunity.”

Angeli’s teammates had full confidence in the former four-star recruit.

“We knew it was coming,” receiver Jordan Faison said of Angeli. “We’re not surprised.”

Faison, the game’s MVP, had five catches for 115 yards and a score for the Irish. Running back Jadarian Price added 106 yards on 13 carries with a TD.

Notre Dame’s young players did the heavy lifting because the team had seven players — all starters — opt out of the game. That included Hartman and standout running back Audric Estime.

“We’ve got this thing called a bumpy road. This bumpy road ended really well,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “And I’m proud of these guys. It’s a pleasure to coach them.”

Oregon State (8-5), which finished the season on a three-game losing streak, had three starters opt out and four others enter the transfer portal — including starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and backup Aidan Chiles.

That left the Beavers in a tough spot against a senior-laden Irish defense that ranked eighth in the nation and limited Oregon State to 197 total yards and just two yards rushing.

The game turned for good late in the second quarter when Oregon State, trailing 7-0, tried a fake punt from midfield that was stuffed for a loss. Notre Dame then drove seven plays and pushed the lead to 14-0 with just 27 seconds left in the half on Price’s 1-yard run.

Jimmy Valsin III had the lone score for Oregon State, catching a 33-yard pass from Ben Gulbranson. Offensive lineman Tyler Voltin ran in the 2-point conversion from the wildcat formation.

That score at 6:02 of the fourth quarter cut Notre Dame’s lead to 33-8 before the Irish tacked a final TD on a 6-yard run by Chase Ketterer with 2:45 to play.

Gulbranson was 16 for 27 for 180 yards and an interception.

“Obviously it’s not the result we wanted,” Oregon State interim head coach Kefense Hynson said. “Hats off to Notre Dame. I mean, that’s a really, really good football team. They are all we saw on tape.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The biggest question facing the Beavers is their uncertain conference future. Oregon State and Washington State are the remaining members of the Pac-12, and the Beavers only have six games on their 2024 schedule. Wherever they end up, new head coach Trent Bray will have eight returnees on offense and five on defense from Friday’s game.

Notre Dame: The Irish secured a 10-win season to gain momentum heading into next season, the first with the expanded playoff – in which they’ll be expected to be a factor. Based on the depth chart from Friday, the Irish could return all 11 starters on offense, but just four on defense. Many of those spots will be open to competition, especially at quarterback, where Duke transfer Riley Leonard will be in the mix.

HONORS & AWARDS

The Irish swept the game’s awards. Faison was named the MVP, defensive end Jordan Botelho was the Most Valuable Lineman and kicker Spencer Shrader was the Special Teams MVP. Botelho had five tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Shrader booted a 44-yard field goal and five extra points.

FACTS & FIGURES

Notre Dame was 8 of 14 on third downs, while Oregon State was 1 for 9. The Irish had 24 first downs to 10 for the Beavers. The game’s lone turnover was an interception by Benjamin Morrison of Notre Dame. This was the third time the teams had played and all three have been in bowl games, with the Beavers having won the first two. Oregon State is 2-1 all-time in the Sun Bowl, while Notre Dame is 2-0 in El Paso.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Idaho State in its season opener on Aug. 31.

Notre Dame: Opens the 2024 season at Texas A&M on Aug. 31.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.