QB Nussmeier to make 1st start in place of Daniels for No. 13 LSU vs Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin (7-5) at No. 13 LSU (9-3), Jan. 1, Noon EST (ESPN2)

Series record: LSU leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

No. 13 LSU starts the post-Jayden Daniels era with Garrett Nussmeier making first career start at quarterback. The sophomore is 17 of 33 passing for 196 yards and one touchdown in six games this season. Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. opted out to prepare for the NFL draft but will watch the game from the sideline. Daniels led the nation in total offense (412.4 yards), touchdowns (40), and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134). Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai returned from a broken hand to start the final three regular-season games and will be playing his final college game.

KEY MATCHUP

The LSU offensive line against a Wisconsin defense that is 18th-ranked nationally in scoring defense at 18.9 points. C Charles Turner leads a group in which all five starters have at least 22 career starts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: S Hunter Wohler leads the Badgers with 113 tackles this season and is the only defensive back in the country to have 100-plus tackles and multiple interceptions.

LSU: WR Malik Nabers has 186 career receptions for 2,980 yards and 21 TDs. He needs just 22 yards to set the school all-time record for receiving yards held by Josh Reed (3,001 yards).

FACTS & FIGURES.: Daniels is the only player in FBS history to throw for least 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. … Assistant coaches Cortez Hankton and Joe Sloan will be LSU’s co-offensive coordinators with the departure of Tigers offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to Notre Dame. … Wisconsin has 22 consecutive winning seasons, which is the longest active streak among Power 5 teams. … Nabers and teammate Brian Thomas Jr. combined for 146 receptions for 2,625 yards and 29 TDs. … The Wisconsin defense has allowed just two field goals during the second half over its last four games. … Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen declared for the NFL draft and won’t play. He finished ninth in school history with 3.494 rushing yards.

