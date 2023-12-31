No. 20 Iowa’s defense braces for challenge of facing No. 25 Tennessee’s tempo offense in Citrus Bowl

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 20 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 25 Tennessee (8-4), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. EST (ABC) FanDuel Sportsbook…

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 20 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 25 Tennessee (8-4), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. EST (ABC)

FanDuel Sportsbook Line: Tennessee by 5 1/2

Series Record: Tennessee leads 2-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Iowa looks to finish with 11 wins for only the the fourth time in program history. The Hawkeyes are also aiming for their fifth bowl win in their past six appearances. Tennessee features a high-scoring offense and wants to complete another strong season with the Volunteers’ seventh bowl win in their past eight appearances.

KEY MATCHUP

Tennessee’s tempo offense vs. Iowa’s defensive line: This game is truly a clash of styles. Coach Josh Heupel’s offense with the Volunteers is predicated on the ability to get as many plays in as possible and to operate without huddling. Tennessee ran 70.7 plays per game, ranking 43rd in the nation in that category. The Volunteers were 17th in total offense, averaging 453.5 yards per game, and 37th in scoring at 31.5 points per game. Iowa comes in as one of the stingiest defenses in the country, yielding 274.8 yards and just 13.2 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: LB Jay Higgins recorded the fourth-most tackles in school history (155) to anchor the stellar Iowa defense. He had 14 tackles during the Hawkeyes’ loss to top-ranked Michigan in the Big Ten championship game and 18 tackles in a loss to 10th-ranked Penn State.

Tennessee: LB Aaron Beasley will help lead a Tennessee defense that will try to keep Iowa’s low-scoring offense grounded. Beasley had 67 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for a loss and three sacks this season. Iowa, meanwhile, scored more than 20 points just three times in Big Ten conference play.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Notable opt-outs for the game include Tennessee QB Joe Milton and All-SEC second-team RB Jaylen Wright. Freshman Nico Iamaleava will start at quarterback for the Volunteers. … Iowa has no major opt-outs for Monday’s game. … Iowa’s defense has allowed more than 20 points just twice this season. The Hawkeyes lost both of those game to Michigan and Penn State. … Tennessee is appearing in the Citrus Bowl for the first time since routing Michigan 45-17 in 2002. The Volunteers are 4-1 all-time in the annual New Year’s game.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.