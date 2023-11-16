No. 24 Oklahoma State looks to bounce back from loss to UCF against Houston

No. 24 Oklahoma State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12, No. 23 CFP) at Houston (4-6, 2-5), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST (ESPN2)…

No. 24 Oklahoma State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12, No. 23 CFP) at Houston (4-6, 2-5), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

Line: Oklahoma State by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Houston leads 10-9-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State, which is coming off a 45-3 loss to UCF, is in a four-way tie for second place in the Big 12 with Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas State. The Cowboys need a win to remain in the hunt for a place in the Big 12 Championship game. Houston needs to win its final two games to reach bowl eligibility.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II against the Houston run defense. Gordon leads the country with 1,250 yards rushing and is averaging 125 yards per game. He has 17 carries of at least 20 yards this season, which also leads the nation. He’s looking to bounce back after being held to just 25 yards rushing against UCF. Houston allowed 204 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Cincinnati last week and has allowed an average of 165 yards rushing this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: LB Nickolas Martin leads the Big 12 with 100 tackles this season and had eight tackles against UCF. He has 11 ½ tackles for loss this season, including five sacks.

Houston: WR Joseph Manjack IV had two touchdowns against Cincinnati in his first game back after missing two games with a concussion. He has 39 catches for 457 yards and six touchdowns this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first meeting since Houston defeated then-No. 5 Oklahoma State 45-35 in Stillwater on Sept. 12, 2009. … The Cougars and Cowboys played each other six times from 1951-56 as members of the Missouri Valley Conference. … Oklahoma State is allowing 435.8 yards a game, which ranks 119th in the nation. … Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman has thrown for 2,139 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. … WR Brennan Presley leads the Cowboys with 52 receptions and five touchdowns and is second on the team with 467 yards receiving behind WR Rashod Owens, who has 530 yards receiving. … Houston DE Nelson Ceaser leads the Big 12 with 9 ½ sacks. … QB Donovan Smith is second in the Big 12 with 2,405 yards passing and 227 completions but has thrown 10 interceptions. … WR Samuel Brown leads Houston with 59 catches for 776 yards. … Houston is 0-1 against ranked teams this season but 3-2 in games decided by seven points or less.

