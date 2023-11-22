Clemson, South Carolina enter Palmetto State’s biggest rivalry on three-game win streaks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson (7-4) at South Carolina (5-6), 7:30 p.m. ET, (SEC Network) Line: Clemson by 7, according…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson (7-4) at South Carolina (5-6), 7:30 p.m. ET, (SEC Network)

Line: Clemson by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Clemson leads 72-43-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The rivalry matchup is considered the most important sporting event in the Palmetto State each season. South Carolina ended the Tigers’ seven-game series win streak (the teams did not play in the 2020 COVID-19 season) from 2014-21 a season ago with a 31-30 victory at Clemson. South Carolina hasn’t won this game at home since 2013 when Steve Spurrier was coach.

KEY MATCHUP

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette vs. Clemson CB Nate Wiggins. It’s a one-on-one showdown between two players who’ll likely play on Sunday next season. Legette has been one of the Southeastern Conference’s biggest surprises with 65 catches for 1,187 yards and seven touchdowns. Wiggins is one of the Tigers top playmakers, who chased down North Carolina tailback Omarion Hampton steps from the goal line to force a critical fumble in Clemson’s 31-20 victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: RB Will Shipley snapped out of a mini-slump last week with 126 yards rushing, including a 33-yard touchdown in the win over North Carolina. It was the all-ACC back’s second game with 100 or more yards this season and first since 114 yards in a season-opening loss at Duke.

South Carolina: QB Spencer Rattler has been a dynamic presence in his second season leading the Gamecocks since transferring from Oklahoma. Rattler threw for just 207 yards against Kentucky, but found Legette for a 17-yard fourth-quarter score in a 17-14 victory.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams come in with three straight wins, the first time since 2013 that they meet with both on winning streaks of at least three games; they both had won four straight before the 2013 game. … Clemson will finish with its most losses in a season since coach Dabo Swinney’s second full season in 2010 (6-7). … South Carolina can become bowl eligible with a win, making coach Shane Beamer three-for-three reaching the postseason in his three years as coach. … Clemson has not lost to a team with a losing record since falling to 2-5 Boston College in 2010. … Spencer Rattler has thrown for 10,695 yards with 77 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in his five seasons at Oklahoma and South Carolina. … Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik threw five interceptions during his team’s 4-4 start. He’s had just two picks in the three games since.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.