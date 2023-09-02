Labor Day: What’s open, what’s closed | Labor Day events in DC area | Travel, gas prices up | Expect crowded airports and full flights
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Morgan State stuns Richmond…

Morgan State stuns Richmond for its first season-opening win in 11 years beating the Spiders 17-10

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jarin Davis ran for 73 yards and Jabriel Johnson’s 10-yard touchdown run with 6:24 left gave Morgan State a 17-10 win over Richmond on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

Beckett Leary’s 38-yard field goal evened it for the Bears at 10-all with 10:39 remaining. From there, all Richmond could muster was a pair of punts sandwiched around a fumble that gave Morgan State a short field setting up Johnson’s touchdown.

Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter knocked the ball from Richmond quarterback Kyle Wickersham just before he released a pass.

A chance at a potential game-tying drive failed when Savon Smith dropped the ball trying to receive a punt with 2:12 left. Morgan State took over at the Spiders’ 34-yard line and killed the clock.

Wickersham threw for 169 yards and ran for 39 yards and a touchdown. His scoring run from the 1 put Richmond ahead 7-0 with 9:45 left in the first quarter.

After Richmond’s 12-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:15, Morgan State countered with a nine-play, 63-yard drive that lasted 3:35 and ended with Carson Baker’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.

The game marked the Bears first season-opening victory since Sept. 1, 2012 when they beat Sacred Heart 30-27 in quadruple overtime.

____

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up