Sports on TV for November 26-27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, November 26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS2 — UMBC at Georgetown

SECN — Houston Christian at Missouri

12:30 p.m.

ACCN — Hampton at Wake Forest

2 p.m.

FS2 — Niagara at St. John’s

4 p.m.

FS2 — Columbia at Providence

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — St. Thomas (Minn.) at Utah

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Chicago St. at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — South Carolina at Clemson

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at FAU

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at James Madison

FOX — Michigan at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

NBC — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans

PEACOCK — Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans

3 p.m.

SECN — Louisville at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Oregon St.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

BTN — Regional Coverage: Illinois at Northwestern, Purdue at Indiana

CBS — Auburn at Alabama

CBSSN — UAB at Louisiana Tech

ESPN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU

ESPNU — Troy at Arkansas St.

4 p.m.

FOX — Iowa St. at TCU

FS1 — Michigan St. at Penn St.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — UCF at South Florida

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Southern California

ESPNU — Tulsa at Houston

FS1 — Oklahoma at Texas Tech

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

FOX — Kansas at Kansas St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at San Diego St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: SE Missouri at Montana, First Round

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Washington St.

11 p.m.

FS1 — BYU at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, Third Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Houston

NHL HOCKEY 1 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at NY Rangers

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Freestyle Skiing/Snowboarding: From Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar

10:10 a.m.

ESPNEWS — FA Cup: Farnborough at Wrexham AFC, Second Round

11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Denmark, Group D, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Mexico, Group C, Lusail, Qatar

5 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Semifinal —

Sunday, November 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

12 p.m.

ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

SECN — E. Tennessee St. at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Portland, Ore.

PAC-12N — Yale at Colorado

SECN — Saint Louis at Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Championship, Portland, Ore.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNU — Miami at UCF

PAC-12N — Alcorn St. at Arizona St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Bellarmine at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Championship, Portland, Ore.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Championship, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Championship, Portland, Ore.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ABC — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Championship, Portland, Ore.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Virginia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Championship, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Championship, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Selection Show

FIGURE SKATING 3:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Tallin, Estonia (Taped)

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, Final Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain (Taped)

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Austin at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, Houston at Miami, Baltimore at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Chicago at NY Jets, Atlanta at Washington

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Arizona, Las Vegas at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Kansas City, New Orleans at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Minnesota

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Chicago

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Freestyle Skiing/Snowboarding: From Killington, Vt.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Lyon at Paris FC (Taped)

TENNIS 7 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Championship —

