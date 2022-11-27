Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 5:34 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VIRGINIA TECH 12½ Minnesota
at MARIST Columbia
at TULANE 17½ UL Monroe
at ARKANSAS 18½ Troy
at NORTHWESTERN Pittsburgh
at WASHINGTON Seattle U
at PACIFIC (CA) Cal Poly
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Orlando
at NEW ORLEANS 6 (OFF) Oklahoma City
at DENVER 11½ (OFF) Houston
at UTAH 3 (235) Chicago
Phoenix 1 (OFF) at SACRAMENTO
at LA LAKERS (235) Indiana
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 14½ 13½ (58) Akron
at UTSA (66½) North Texas
Saturday
Toledo (60½) at OHIO
at TROY 8 (47½) Coastal Carolina
at GEORGIA 16½ 17 (50½) LSU
at BOISE STATE (51½) Fresno State
at MICHIGAN 14 16½ (49½) Purdue
Clemson (61½) at NORTH CAROLINA
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (46½) Green Bay
Monday
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (39½) Pittsburgh
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Toronto -164 at DETROIT +136
at N.Y RANGERS -118 New Jersey -102
Tampa Bay -194 at BUFFALO +160
Vegas -196 at COLUMBUS +162
at ST. LOUIS -125 Dallas +104
Florida -111 at EDMONTON -108

