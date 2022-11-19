HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Football » Olivo's field goal as…

Olivo’s field goal as time expires saves day for NC Central

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 8:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Adrian Olivo’s 36-yard field goal as time expired lifted North Carolina Central to a 22-20 victory over Tennessee Tech in a non-league regular season finale on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech (4-7) took a 20-19 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall’s 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles’ two-point conversion try was no good.

North Carolina Central (9-2) started at its own 28-yard line on what would be the game’s final drive. The Eagles made four first downs — converting once on fourth down — and reached the Tennessee Tech 19-yard line. With time running out, Olivo made his third field goal of the game.

Latrell Collier had 130 yards rushing for North Carolina Central, the MEAC co-champion. Howard defeated Morgan State 35-6 on Saturday to tie the Eagles for the conference title, but North Carolina Central owns the tiebreaker.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up