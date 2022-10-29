MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Miami (Ohio) capitalizes on 3 turnovers, beats Akron 27-9

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 4:20 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, Jacquez Warren had a pick-6 early in the fourth quarter and Miami (Ohio) beat Akron 27-9 on Saturday.

Gabbert’s deep throw to Mac Hippenhammer over the middle went for 58 yards to set up Miami’s 33-yard field goal with 1:11 left before halftime for a 17-3 lead.

Warren intercepted a pass over the middle and raced the other way for a 62-yard score.

Keyon Mozee added 52 yards on the ground with a 3-yard touchdown for Miami (4-5, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Graham Nicholson made field goals of 33 and 44 yards.

DJ Irons threw for 316 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Akron (1-8, 0-5). He also carried it 14 times for 58 yards. Alex Adams had 10 catches for 115 yards and a score, and Shocky Jacques-Louis added nine grabs for 103 yards.

Akron outgained Miami 396 to 268 but was undone by three turnovers.

