RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » College Football » Idaho State outlasts Cal…

Idaho State outlasts Cal Poly for first win, 40-31

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Hays, returning after missing two games with an injury, threw a 71-yard touchdown pass and Idaho State came up with two more long touchdowns in beating Cal Poly 40-31 on Saturday for its first win.

Hays connected with Xavier Guillory a 37-14 lead in the third quarter but needed interceptions by Charles Ike and Josh Alford to outlast the Mustangs (1-5, 0-3 Big Sky). A Bengals field goal with two seconds remaining made it a nine-point win.

Benjamin Omayebu scored on a 51-yard run for the game’s first points and Keoua Kauhi had a 60-yarder, breaking a pair of tackles for a 21-7 lead. Raiden Hunter and Soujah Gau added touchdowns for a rushing attack that finished with 293 yards, 200 yards over the Bengals’ average.

Hays was 17-of-23 passing for 202 yards, a TD and an interception. Guillory had five catches for 120 yards for Idaho State (1-6, 1-3).

The Idaho State defense had six sacks and five takeaways.

Spencer Brasch was 30-of-48 passing for 392 yards with four touchdowns but also four interceptions. The Mustangs came in ranked fourth in the FCS with 334.4 yards passing per game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up