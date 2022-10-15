Alabama QB Young starts for No. 3 Tide vs No. 6 Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 3 Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who missed last week’s game against Texas A&M with a…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 3 Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who missed last week’s game against Texas A&M with a sprained shoulder, started Saturday’s game at No. 6 Tennessee.

According to coach Nick Saban, the Heisman-winning quarterback was considered a game-time decision all week.

Young has completed 90 of 134 passes for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He has been intercepted three times.

