Sumner, Mellott help Montana State roll past McNeese 40-17

The Associated Press

September 4, 2022, 2:10 AM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Lane Sumner ran for 168 yards, Tommy Mellott threw a pair of touchdown passes and Montana State rolled past McNeese 40-17 on Saturday night in a season opener.

Montana State, ranked fourth in both FCS polls, racked up 438 yards of offense despite committing two turnovers. Mellott was 8-of-16 passing for 152 yards. His 17-yard touchdown pass to Willie Patterson gave the Bobcats the lead for good, 16-10 midway through the second quarter.

Mellott’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Ravi Alston stretched the lead to 33-10 in the third. Sean Chambers added two short scoring runs for the Bobcats.

Josh Matthews caught a pass in the flats from Knox Kadum, broke a tackle and ran 66 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for McNeese. D’Angelo Durham added 82 yards rushing on three carries with a score.

