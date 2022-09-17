Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Shoemaker sparks comeback, Sam…

Shoemaker sparks comeback, Sam Houston tops A&M-Commerce

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Hrbacek rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, backup quarterback Keegan Shoemaker led a second-half comeback and Sam Houston beat Texas A&M-Commerce 27-17 on Saturday night.

Sam Houston starting quarterback Jordan Yates threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown as Texas A&M-Commerce pulled within 10-7 in the third quarter. Sam Houston opted for Shoemaker on the next drive and he responded by leading three scoring drives.

Cody Chrest made a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone to stretch the Sam Houston lead to 17-7. After TAMUC trimmed it to 17-10, Chris Hicks returned the ensuing kickoff 46 yards and Hrbacek scored five plays later.

Hrbacek set up the final score with 41 more yards on the ground, leading to a 46-yard field goal by Seth Morgan for Sam Houston (1-2).

Texas A&M-Commerce (1-2) managed just 84 yards of total offense in the first half and got its first offensive touchdown with 31 seconds left in the game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up