UConn defensive coordinator steps away for personal reasons

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 12:15 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn football defensive coordinator Lou Spanos has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons, the school announced Thursday.

The school provided no further details and did not say whether Spanos is expected to return this season.

The 51-year-old served as UConn’s defensive coordinator from 2019-21 and became the Huskies’ interim head coach after Randy Edsall left the team two games into a 1-11 season a year ago.

Spanos was Jim Mora’s defensive coordinator at UCLA in 2012 and 2013 and agreed to coach under him again after Mora was hired to be the Huskies’ head coach in December.

UConn opens its season Aug. 27 at Utah State. A replacement for Spanos has not been named.

