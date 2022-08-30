RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 5:33 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MILWAUKEE -178 Pittsburgh +150
San Diego -136 at SAN FRANCISCO +116
St. Louis -230 at CINCINNATI +190
at N.Y METS -142 LA Dodgers +120
at ATLANTA -320 Colorado +260
Philadelphia -148 at ARIZONA +126
American League
Houston -148 at TEXAS +126
at CLEVELAND -166 Baltimore +140
Seattle -162 at DETROIT +136
at MINNESOTA -142 Boston +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -180 Kansas City +152
N.Y Yankees -205 at LA ANGELS +172
Interleague
at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Oakland -110 at WASHINGTON -106
at TORONTO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at AKRON 14½ 14½ (45½) Saint Francis (PA)
at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 16½ 15½ (53½) Bryant
at OKLAHOMA STATE 21½ 22½ (59½) Central Michigan
at UCF 37½ 37½ (57) South Carolina State
at PITTSBURGH (50½) West Virginia
at TENNESSEE 32½ 35½ (68½) Ball State
at WAKE FOREST 31½ 31½ (67½) VMI
at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 30½ 30½ (50) Eastern Illinois
at UAB 34 34½ (62½) Alabama A&M
at MISSOURI 19½ 19½ (60½) Louisiana Tech
Penn State (52½) at PURDUE
at MINNESOTA 37½ 36½ (52½) New Mexico State
at ARIZONA STATE 25½ 25½ (50½) Northern Arizona
at SAN JOSE STATE 16½ 16½ (51½) Portland State
at FRESNO STATE 34½ 33½ (59½) Cal Poly
Friday
at EASTERN MICHIGAN 13½ 13½ (57½) Eastern Kentucky
Virginia Tech (49½) at OLD DOMINION
at CHARLOTTE (52½) William & Mary
at MICHIGAN STATE 19½ 22½ (54½) Western Michigan
at DUKE (51½) Temple
at INDIANA (45½) Illinois
at KANSAS 27½ 27½ (52½) Tennessee Tech
TCU 10½ 13½ (55½) at COLORADO
Saturday
at BOSTON COLLEGE (47½) Rutgers
at MARYLAND 21½ 24½ (65½) Buffalo
at MICHIGAN 26½ 30½ (61½) Colorado State
North Carolina ½ (55½) at APPALACHIAN STATE
NC State 10½ 11½ (51½) at EAST CAROLINA
at UCLA 25½ 23 (57½) Bowling Green
Georgia 17½ 16½ (53½) at OREGON
Tulsa (44½) at WYOMING
at ARKANSAS (51½) Cincinnati
Houston (61½) at UTSA
at OKLAHOMA 31½ 31½ (56½) UTEP
at SAN DIEGO STATE (47½) Arizona
BYU 11½ 12½ (58½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
at OLE MISS 22½ 21½ (57½) Troy
at NEVADA ½ (51½) Texas State
Florida Atlantic (50½) at OHIO
at JAMES MADISON (57½) Middle Tennessee
at USC 34½ 32½ (61½) Rice
Utah (51½) at FLORIDA
Liberty (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS
at TULANE 29½ 28½ (58½) UMass
at KENTUCKY 19½ 16½ (54) Miami (OH)
at COASTAL CAROLINA (53½) Army
SMU 10½ 11½ (68½) at NORTH TEXAS
at MISSISSIPPI STATE 16½ 16½ (56½) Memphis
at SOUTH CAROLINA 13½ 12½ (56½) Georgia State
at ALABAMA 39½ 42½ (62½) Utah State
at OHIO STATE 15½ 17½ (59½) Notre Dame
Louisville (57½) at SYRACUSE
at TEXAS 37½ 37½ (63½) UL Monroe
at WASHINGTON 21½ 23½ (59½) Kent State
at OREGON STATE (57½) Boise State
Sunday
Western Kentucky 11½ 15½ (67½) at HAWAII
LSU (51½) at FLORIDA STATE
Monday
Clemson 22½ 22½ (48½) at GEORGIA TECH
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 1 (52½) at LA RAMS
Sunday
at MIAMI (45½) New England
New Orleans (42½) at ATLANTA
Indianapolis 8 (44½) at HOUSTON
San Francisco (41½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 6 (44½) Pittsburgh
Baltimore 6 (44½) at NY JETS
Philadelphia (48½) at DETROIT
at CAROLINA (41½) Cleveland
at WASHINGTON 4 (43½) Jacksonville
at TENNESSEE (43½) NY Giants
Kansas City 3 (53½) at ARIZONA
Green Bay (48½) at MINNESOTA
at LA CHARGERS 4 (52½) Las Vegas
Tampa Bay (49½) at DALLAS
Monday
Denver 5 (42½) at SEATTLE

