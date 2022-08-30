MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MILWAUKEE -178 Pittsburgh +150 San Diego -136 at SAN FRANCISCO +116…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MILWAUKEE -178 Pittsburgh +150 San Diego -136 at SAN FRANCISCO +116 St. Louis -230 at CINCINNATI +190 at N.Y METS -142 LA Dodgers +120 at ATLANTA -320 Colorado +260 Philadelphia -148 at ARIZONA +126 American League Houston -148 at TEXAS +126 at CLEVELAND -166 Baltimore +140 Seattle -162 at DETROIT +136 at MINNESOTA -142 Boston +120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -180 Kansas City +152 N.Y Yankees -205 at LA ANGELS +172 Interleague at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF Oakland -110 at WASHINGTON -106 at TORONTO OFF Chicago Cubs OFF College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at AKRON 14½ 14½ (45½) Saint Francis (PA) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 16½ 15½ (53½) Bryant at OKLAHOMA STATE 21½ 22½ (59½) Central Michigan at UCF 37½ 37½ (57) South Carolina State at PITTSBURGH 6½ 7½ (50½) West Virginia at TENNESSEE 32½ 35½ (68½) Ball State at WAKE FOREST 31½ 31½ (67½) VMI at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 30½ 30½ (50) Eastern Illinois at UAB 34 34½ (62½) Alabama A&M at MISSOURI 19½ 19½ (60½) Louisiana Tech Penn State 3½ 3½ (52½) at PURDUE at MINNESOTA 37½ 36½ (52½) New Mexico State at ARIZONA STATE 25½ 25½ (50½) Northern Arizona at SAN JOSE STATE 16½ 16½ (51½) Portland State at FRESNO STATE 34½ 33½ (59½) Cal Poly Friday at EASTERN MICHIGAN 13½ 13½ (57½) Eastern Kentucky Virginia Tech 8½ 7½ (49½) at OLD DOMINION at CHARLOTTE 6½ 6½ (52½) William & Mary at MICHIGAN STATE 19½ 22½ (54½) Western Michigan at DUKE 6½ 6½ (51½) Temple at INDIANA 4½ 2½ (45½) Illinois at KANSAS 27½ 27½ (52½) Tennessee Tech TCU 10½ 13½ (55½) at COLORADO Saturday at BOSTON COLLEGE 7½ 7½ (47½) Rutgers at MARYLAND 21½ 24½ (65½) Buffalo at MICHIGAN 26½ 30½ (61½) Colorado State North Carolina 2½ ½ (55½) at APPALACHIAN STATE NC State 10½ 11½ (51½) at EAST CAROLINA at UCLA 25½ 23 (57½) Bowling Green Georgia 17½ 16½ (53½) at OREGON Tulsa 1½ 6½ (44½) at WYOMING at ARKANSAS 7½ 6½ (51½) Cincinnati Houston 5½ 4½ (61½) at UTSA at OKLAHOMA 31½ 31½ (56½) UTEP at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ 5½ (47½) Arizona BYU 11½ 12½ (58½) at SOUTH FLORIDA at OLE MISS 22½ 21½ (57½) Troy at NEVADA 5½ ½ (51½) Texas State Florida Atlantic 2½ 4½ (50½) at OHIO at JAMES MADISON 7½ 5½ (57½) Middle Tennessee at USC 34½ 32½ (61½) Rice Utah 2½ 2½ (51½) at FLORIDA Liberty 3½ 3½ (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS at TULANE 29½ 28½ (58½) UMass at KENTUCKY 19½ 16½ (54) Miami (OH) at COASTAL CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (53½) Army SMU 10½ 11½ (68½) at NORTH TEXAS at MISSISSIPPI STATE 16½ 16½ (56½) Memphis at SOUTH CAROLINA 13½ 12½ (56½) Georgia State at ALABAMA 39½ 42½ (62½) Utah State at OHIO STATE 15½ 17½ (59½) Notre Dame Louisville 3½ 4½ (57½) at SYRACUSE at TEXAS 37½ 37½ (63½) UL Monroe at WASHINGTON 21½ 23½ (59½) Kent State at OREGON STATE 3½ 2½ (57½) Boise State Sunday Western Kentucky 11½ 15½ (67½) at HAWAII LSU 3½ 3½ (51½) at FLORIDA STATE Monday Clemson 22½ 22½ (48½) at GEORGIA TECH NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1 2½ (52½) at LA RAMS Sunday at MIAMI 2½ 2½ (45½) New England New Orleans 5½ 5½ (42½) at ATLANTA Indianapolis 8 8½ (44½) at HOUSTON San Francisco 6½ 6½ (41½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 6 6½ (44½) Pittsburgh Baltimore 6 6½ (44½) at NY JETS Philadelphia 4½ 3½ (48½) at DETROIT at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (41½) Cleveland at WASHINGTON 4 3½ (43½) Jacksonville at TENNESSEE 6½ 5½ (43½) NY Giants Kansas City 3 3½ (53½) at ARIZONA Green Bay 1½ 2½ (48½) at MINNESOTA at LA CHARGERS 4 3½ (52½) Las Vegas Tampa Bay 2½ 1½ (49½) at DALLAS Monday Denver 5 6½ (42½) at SEATTLE

