RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » College Football » Freshman Davis leads Alabama…

Freshman Davis leads Alabama State past Howard 23-13

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 1:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Freshman Dematrius Davis directed touchdown drives in each of the first three quarters to lead Alabama State to a 23-13 victory over Howard University in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff on Saturday.

Davis led the Hornets on a five-play, 55-yard drive for a 6-3 lead on their second possession, culminating with Ja’Won Howell’s 3-yard TD run. The two-point try failed.

The lead grew to 13-3 in the second quarter when Davis took the Hornets 77 yards in seven plays, connecting with Isaiah Scott from 11 yards out for the score.

Alabama State turned the Bison over on downs in the third period and Davis took the Hornets 99 yards for a TD. Jacory Merritt ended the nine-play drive with a 21-yard TD run. Backup QB Myles Crawley hit Scott for a 61-yard gain on the drive. It was his only pass.

Dylan West kicked two field goals for Howard and Jarett Hunter added a 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Davis completed 17 of 24 passes for 186 yards with an interception for the Hornets. Freshman Nathanial Eichner kicked a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25__

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up