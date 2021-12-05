CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 1:38 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (50) 12-1 1535 4
2. Michigan (9) 12-1 1480 2
3. Georgia 12-1 1408 1
4. Cincinnatti (3) 13-0 1404 3¤killfbc25
5. Notre Dame 11-1 1280 6
6. Baylor 11-2 1228 9
7. Onio St. 10-2 1177 7
8. Mississippi 10-2 1101 8
9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 1060 5
10. Utah 10-3 929 14
11. Michigan State 10-2 895 11
12. Brigham Young 10-2 866 12
13. Pittsburgh 11-2 638 17
14. Oklahoma 10-2 807 13
15. Oregon 10-3 594 10
16. Louisiana-Lafayette 12-1 490 20
17. Iowa 10-3 446 15
18. North Carolina State 9-3 404 21
19. Clemson 9-3 395 22
20. Wake Forest 9-3 393 18
21. Houston 11-2 358 16
22. Arkansas 8-4 279 23
23. Texas A&M 8-4 171 24
24. UTSA 12-1 146 NR
25. Kentucky 9-3 129 25

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego St. 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian St. 9, Army 7, Mississippi St. 4, Penn St. 4, Northern Illinois 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

