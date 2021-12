College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SYRACUSE 9½ Brown NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF)…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SYRACUSE 9½ Brown NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Houston at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Chicago at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Boston at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Utah at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Memphis at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Dallas at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn College Football Monday Quick Lane Bowl Detroit WMichigan +1 6 (56) Nevada Tuesday Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala. Auburn 3 2½ (51½) Houston SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas Louisville 1½ 1½ (55½) Air Force Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn. Mississippi St. 8½ 9 (59½) Texas Tech Holiday Bowl San Diego NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia Wednesday Pinstripe Bowl New York Maryland +1 3 (55) Virginia Tech Cheez-It Bowl Orlando, Fla. Clemson 1 1 (44) Iowa St. Alamo Bowl San Antonio Oklahoma 4½ 4½ (61½) Oregon Thursday Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina 7 9 (58½) South Carolina Music City Bowl Nashville Tennessee 3½ 4½ (63) Purdue Peach Bowl Atlanta MichiganSt. +3 2½ (57) Pittsburgh Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas Wisconsin 7 7 (42) Arizona St. Friday Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Miami 2½ 2½ (59) Washington St. Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz. Boise State 7½ 8 (55½) Cent. Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia 7½ 8 (47) Michigan Saturday Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 2 (47) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2 (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 2½ (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 6½ (66) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Baylor 1 E (55) Mississippi Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston KansasSt. +2 2½ (47) LSU Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Western Michigan 3 3 (58½) Nevada Tuesday Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston Wednesday PUSH 1 OFF (55) PUSH Thursday North Carolina 9 9 (59) South Carolina Friday Texas A&M 5 5 (57½) Wake Forest Saturday Penn State 1½ 1½ (47) Arkansas Tuesday, Jan. 4 LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 8½ 9½ (46) Washington Monday Miami 3½ 3 (36½) at NEW ORLEANS

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.