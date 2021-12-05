CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
No. 5 Notre Dame to face No. 9 Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 4:11 PM

No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1, independent, No. 5 CFP) vs No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2, Big 12, No. 9 CFP), Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Glendale, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Notre Dame: QB Jack Coan. The senior has thrown for 2,641 yards and 20 TDs with six interceptions. He’s completed nearly 68% of his passes.

Oklahoma State: LB Malcolm Rodriguez. A Butkus Award semifinalist, he led the Cowboys with 112 tackles, including 14 for loss.

NOTABLE

Notre Dame: The Irish have not won a major bowl game since the 1993 Cotton Bowl under Lou Holtz. They lost 31-14 to Alabama in last year’s Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame won its final seven games this season.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have qualified for bowl games in 16 straight seasons, the nation’s sixth-longest active streak. They have won four of their past five bowl games.

LAST TIME

First meeting

BOWL HISTORY

Notre Dame: Fifth straight bowl appearance, 40th overall.

Oklahoma State: Fifth trip to a New Year’s Six bowl since 2010, 32nd overall.

