NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 3:23 PM

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 20

Saint John’s (Minn.) 41, Lake Forest 14

Linfield 44, Redlands 10

Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Trinity (Texas) 3

Birmingham 24, Huntington 14

Wis.-Whitwater 69, Greenville 7

DePauw 26, Rose-Hulman 21

Central (Iowa) 61, Bethel (Minn.) 35

Wheaton (Ill.) 63, Aurora 31

Carnegie Mellon at North Central, no contest (Carnegie Mellon has withdrawn)

Wis.-LaCrosse 58, Albion 23

SUNY-Cortland 26, Springfield 21

Rensselaer 20, Endicott 14

Mount Union 52, Washington & Lee 0

Johns Hopkins 45, Salisbury 20

Delaware Valley 62, Anna Maria 10

Muhlenberg 45, Framingham 0

___

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 27

Linfield 31, Saint John’s (Minn.) 28

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Birmingham 7

Wis.-Whitwater 45, DePauw 0

Central (Iowa) 30, Wheaton (Ill.) 28

North Central 34, Wis.-LaCrosse 20

Rensselaer 21, SUNY-Cortland 14

Mount Union 45, Johns Hopkins 33

Muhlenberg 14, Delaware Valley 0

___

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 4

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Linfield, 1 p.m.

Mount Union 35, Muhlenberg 29

Rensselaer vs. North Central, 1 p.m.

Central (Iowa) vs. Wis.-Whitewater, 1 p.m.

___

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 11

TBD

___

Championship
Friday, Dec. 17
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
At Canton, Ohio

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

