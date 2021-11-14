CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 1:37 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/14/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (62) 10-0 1550 1
2. Alabama 9-1 1464 2
3. Cincinnati 10-0 1401 3
4. Ohio State 9-1 1363 5
5. Oregon 9-1 1320 6
6. Notre Dame 9-1 1181 7
7. Michigan 9-1 1153 8
8. Michigan State 9-1 1139 9
9. Oklahoma State 9-1 1102 10
10. Mississippi 8-2 948 12
11. Oklahoma 9-1 878 4
12. Wake Forest 9-1 847 13
13. Baylor 8-2 826 18
14. Iowa 8-2 637 14
15. Brigham Young 8-2 605 15
16. Texas A&M 7-3 560 11
17. Houston 9-1 541 17
18. Texas–San Antonio 10-0 528 16
19. Pittsburgh 8-2 446 22
20. Wisconsin 7-3 407 24
21. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 239 25
22. Arkansas 7-3 212 NR
23. San Diego State 9-1 210 NR
24. North Carolina State 7-3 138 19
25. Utah 7-3 133 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Auburn (6-4); No. 21 Coastal Carolina (8-2); No. 23 Penn State (6-4);

Others receiving votes: Kentucky (7-3) 113; SMU (8-2) 45; Coastal Carolina (8-2) 34; Appalachian State (8-2) 31; Mississippi State (6-4) 26; Penn State (6-4) 20; Auburn (6-4) 18; Utah State (8-2) 9; Purdue (6-4) 7; Louisville (5-5) 5; Clemson (7-3) 4; Fresno State (8-3) 4; Kansas State (7-3) 4; Arizona State (7-3) 2.

Note: Jimmy Lake of Washington was not eligible to vote this week.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

