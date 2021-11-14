USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/14/2021
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (62)
|10-0
|1550
|1
|2. Alabama
|9-1
|1464
|2
|3. Cincinnati
|10-0
|1401
|3
|4. Ohio State
|9-1
|1363
|5
|5. Oregon
|9-1
|1320
|6
|6. Notre Dame
|9-1
|1181
|7
|7. Michigan
|9-1
|1153
|8
|8. Michigan State
|9-1
|1139
|9
|9. Oklahoma State
|9-1
|1102
|10
|10. Mississippi
|8-2
|948
|12
|11. Oklahoma
|9-1
|878
|4
|12. Wake Forest
|9-1
|847
|13
|13. Baylor
|8-2
|826
|18
|14. Iowa
|8-2
|637
|14
|15. Brigham Young
|8-2
|605
|15
|16. Texas A&M
|7-3
|560
|11
|17. Houston
|9-1
|541
|17
|18. Texas–San Antonio
|10-0
|528
|16
|19. Pittsburgh
|8-2
|446
|22
|20. Wisconsin
|7-3
|407
|24
|21. Louisiana-Lafayette
|9-1
|239
|25
|22. Arkansas
|7-3
|212
|NR
|23. San Diego State
|9-1
|210
|NR
|24. North Carolina State
|7-3
|138
|19
|25. Utah
|7-3
|133
|NR
Dropped out: No. 20 Auburn (6-4); No. 21 Coastal Carolina (8-2); No. 23 Penn State (6-4);
Others receiving votes: Kentucky (7-3) 113; SMU (8-2) 45; Coastal Carolina (8-2) 34; Appalachian State (8-2) 31; Mississippi State (6-4) 26; Penn State (6-4) 20; Auburn (6-4) 18; Utah State (8-2) 9; Purdue (6-4) 7; Louisville (5-5) 5; Clemson (7-3) 4; Fresno State (8-3) 4; Kansas State (7-3) 4; Arizona State (7-3) 2.
Note: Jimmy Lake of Washington was not eligible to vote this week.
