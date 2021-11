Sports Betting Line The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 6½ (OFF) at DETROIT at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Washington at BROOKLYN 10½ (206½) Cleveland at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at MIAMI OFF (OFF) New Orleans at ATLANTA 4 (214) Boston at NEW YORK 11½ (208½) Orlando at MINNESOTA 2 (222½) Sacramento at OKLAHOMA CITY 3½ (211) Houston at PORTLAND 2½ (221) Chicago at PHOENIX 6½ (220) Dallas College football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Toledo 6 7½ (57½) at OHIO W. Michigan 5 6 (66) at E. MICHIGAN at MIAMI (OHIO) 15½ 17 (52) Bowling Green Wednesday Cent. Michigan +2½ 1 (59) at BALL ST. N. Illinois 2½ 1½ (60) at BUFFALO Thursday Louisville 19 19½ (60½) at DUKE Friday at LOUISIANA TECH 17½ 16½ (50) Southern Miss. at HOUSTON 10 9½ (60½) Memphis at WASHINGTON ST. 15 14½ (52½) Arizona at NEVADA 2 1½ (52½) Air Force San Diego St. 11½ 10½ (41) at UNLV Saturday at TULANE 3½ 5½ (60½) South Florida Purdue 11½ 11 (47½) at NORTHWESTERN at OHIO ST. 18½ 19 (66½) Michigan St. at PENN ST. 17 17½ (46½) Rutgers at KENTUCKY 35½ 36 (59½) New Mexico St. at OKLAHOMA 6½ 4 (60) Iowa St. Kent St. 13 13½ (75) at AKRON at WEST VIRGINIA 2 2½ (56½) Texas at ARMY 37½ 37½ (56½) UMass at BOSTON COLLEGE 3 2½ (54½) Florida St. at CLEMSON 3½ 4 (56½) Wake Forest at W. KENTUCKY 11 10½ (64½) FAU at COASTAL CAROLINA 21½ 24½ (60) Texas St. at IOWA 12 13 (38½) Illinois at GEORGIA ST. 16 16½ (64½) Arkansas St. at NOTRE DAME 15½ 17 (59½) Georgia Tech Washington 6½ 6½ (43) at COLORADO Minnesota 6½ 7 (43½) at INDIANA Michigan 14½ 14½ (56½) at MARYLAND at ALABAMA 20½ 20½ (58) Arkansas East Carolina 4 4 (46½) at NAVY at WISCONSIN 10½ 9½ (42) Nebraska at CINCINNATI 12½ 11½ (65) SMU at PITTSBURGH 13½ 14½ (66) Virginia Appalachian St. 9½ 9½ (52) at TROY at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 3½ 3½ (51) Old Dominion Marshall 14½ 14½ (61½) at CHARLOTTE at UTSA 6 4½ (53½) UAB at UCF 30½ 30½ (55½) UConn at TULSA 21½ 21½ (51) Temple UCLA 3 3 (65½) at SOUTHERN CAL at TCU 21½ 22 (64½) Kansas Florida 7½ 8½ (69½) at MISSOURI at LIBERTY 4½ 4½ (53½) Louisiana-Lafayette BYU 20 20 (58) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at NC STATE 11½ 11½ (50½) Syracuse at UTEP 10 10 (47) Rice Baylor +1 1 (50) at KANSAS ST. California 4 1½ (45½) at STANFORD Auburn 10 7½ (44½) at SOUTH CAROLINA North Texas 9½ 10 (58) at FIU at TENNESSEE 27½ 28 (63) South Alabama at UTAH 3 3 (59) Oregon at MIAMI 7 7½ (56) Virginia Tech at MISSISSIPPI 36½ 36½ (64½) Vanderbilt Oklahoma St. 10½ 10½ (56½) at TEXAS TECH at UTAH ST. 6½ 5½ (52½) Wyoming at LSU 28½ 29 (57½) Louisiana-Monroe at BOISE ST. 27½ 27½ (48) New Mexico Arizona St. 2½ 3 (59½) at OREGON ST. Colorado St. 1½ 2½ (54) at HAWAII NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England 5½ 6½ (47½) at ATLANTA Sunday at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (43½) New Orleans Miami 3 3 (45) at NY JETS at CAROLINA 2½ 3½ (43) Washington at BUFFALO 7 7 (50) Indianapolis at CLEVELAND 10 10 (44½) Detroit San Francisco 5½ 6½ (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at TENNESSEE 10½ 10½ (44½) Houston Green Bay 2½ 2½ (49) at MINNESOTA Baltimore 6 6 (45½) at CHICAGO Cincinnati 1 1 (49½) at LAS VEGAS Arizona 2 2½ (49½) at SEATTLE at KANSAS CITY 2 2½ (56) Dallas at LA CHARGERS 3½ 6 (47) Pittsburgh Monday at TAMPA BAY 11½ 11 (49½) NY Giants NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -155 at VANCOUVER +131 at SEATTLE -143 Chicago +120 Washington -129 at LOS ANGELES +108 For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/ Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.