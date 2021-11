NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 20 Bentley at New Haven, 1 p.m. Findlay at Shepherd, 1 p.m. Slippery Rock at Notre Dame (Ohio), 1 p.m. West Georgia at Albany St. (Ga.), 1 p.m. Lenoir-Rhyne at Bowie St., 1 p.m. Newberry at West Florida, 2 p.m. Lindenwood at Grand Valley St., 1 p.m. Washburn at Harding, 2 p.m. Cent. Washington at NW Missouri St., 2 p.m. Bemidji St. at Augustana (SD), 2 p.m. Minn. Duluth at Angelo St., 2 p.m. Nebraska-Kearney at Western St. (Col.), 3 p.m. ___ Second Round Saturday, Nov. 27 Bentley-New Haven winner at Kutztown, 1 p.m. Findlay-Shepherd vs. Slippery Rock-Notre Dame (Ohio) winner, 1 p.m. West Georgia-Albany St. (Ga.) at Valdosta St., 1 p.m. Lenoir-Rhyne-Bowie St. winner vs. Newberry-West Florida winner, 1 p.m. Lindenwood-Grand Valley St. winner at Ferris St., 1 p.m. Washburn-Harding winner vs. Cent. Washington-NW Missouri St. winner, 2 p.m. Bemidji St.-Augustana (SD) winner at Colorado Mines, 3 p.m. Minn. Duluth-Angelo St. winner vs. Nebraska-Kearney-Western St. (Col.) winner, TBD ___ Quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 4 TBD ___ Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 11 TBD ___ Championship Saturday, Dec. 18 At McKinney, Texas Semifinal winners, 9 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.