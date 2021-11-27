HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Football » Navy ends Temple's season…

Navy ends Temple’s season with 7th straight loss 38-14

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isaac Ruoss ran for two touchdown, Chance Warren had two TD catches and Navy defeated Temple 38-14 on Saturday.

The Midshipmen (3-8, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) threw just 12 passes for 72 yards but had touchdown tosses from both Tai Lavatai and Xavier Arline. Navy rolled up 219 yards on the ground.

Navy plays Army to end its season Dec. 11. Temple’s season has ended.

Tayvon Ruley and Ra’Von Bonner scored rushing touchdowns of 4 and 1 yards, respectively, for Temple (3-10, 1-7), which lost a seventh straight game. The two rushing scores ended a stretch where the Owls hadn’t scored more than 10 points in a game since Oct. 23.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Mariano Valenti, a transfer from Northern Illinois, completed 10 of 14 passes for 73 yards. He led the 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Ruley’s TD run.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up