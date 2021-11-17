CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Clemson's Swinney: WR Ross…

Clemson’s Swinney: WR Ross will enter NFL draft

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 8:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery to fix the stress fracture in his foot then get ready for the NFL draft.

Ross will miss Saturday’s game against Wake Forest and the season-ending rivalry contest at South Carolina on Nov. 27.

Swinney said Wednesday he wasn’t sure if Ross would be ready to play in a bowl game, “but he’ll be ready to train and do what he needs to do for the (NFL) combine.”

Ross had the option to play for the Tigers in 2022, but Swinney said he has chosen the NFL.

“He doesn’t need another season here,” Swinney said. “He’s going pro.”

Ross has 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He first gained attention as a freshman when he had three catches for 153 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception in Clemson’s 44-16 national championship victory over Alabama to end the 2018 season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up